Man sentenced to 63 years in prison for 2020 deadly robbery

An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 63 years in prison for a 2020 robbery attempt on the city's east side that ended in a fatal shooting, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

On March 14, a Marion County jury convicted Earon Ervin Jr., 31, of murder, armed robbery and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with the December 2020 death of 46-year-old Adam Sayers.

Ervin arrived at Community East Hospital on Dec. 1, 2020 with gunshot wounds after a shooting in the 1900 block of Wallace Drive. When officers arrived at the residence they were dispatched to another nearby residence in the same complex where they found Sayers dead on the sidewalk.

Officers discovered firearms and cellphones near Sayers' body. Ervin's DNA was found on a bullet in the yard and one of the cellphones was determined to be his.

After accessing Sayers' phone, detectives learned that Sayers had been communicating with Ervin's girlfriend. Prosecutors believe that Ervin used his girlfriend to lure Sayers to the home and rob him.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man sentenced in 2020 fatal shooting on east side of Indianapolis