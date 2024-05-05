Man sentenced to 55 years in death of 19-year-old found in car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 55 years in prison, more than four years after he was accused of killing a 19-year-old in Kyle.

Davonte Tennille Miller, 25, pleaded guilty to murder, according to court documents. His sentence will run concurrently with a prior sentence, according to the court. He was given credit for 1,623 days already served.

Officers discovered Benjamin Albert Verse’s body in a car parked at a business off of Interstate 35 in the early morning hours of Sept. 25, 2019.

