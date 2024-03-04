Man sentenced 50 years to life for Boulder sex assault

Mar. 4—A man found guilty of breaking into a building in Boulder and sexually assaulting a woman who was asleep while working on call was sentenced Monday to 50 years to life in prison.

Randy Raygor, 34, was found guilty on Dec. 21 of two counts of sexual assault, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary in July of 2022 with two sentence enhancers.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 40 years to life sentence for sexual assault, which will run concurrently with a 32-year sentence for second-degree assault and a 12-year to life sentence for a second sexual assault count. Raygor will also serve a 10-year sentence for first-degree burglary. He will receive 974 days credit for time served.

An indeterminate sentence means Raygor will be not be released from prison until a parole board reviews his case and decides him eligible, even after the 50-year period. Following his prison sentence, Raygor will be required to serve 20 years to life parole.

On Monday, Boulder County Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Catrina Weigel said Raygor was a violent and dangerous person.

"He's a risk to reoffend sexually and risk to reoffend violently," Weigel said. "He cannot be supervised in the community."

Defense attorney Peter Harris argued that the court had to consider Raygor's mental health and length of the sentence.

"Mr. Raygor is a part of the community and the question is how far to take it," Harris said.

He continued, "We need to take a step back and consider what we're talking about. We're talking about his life in his 60s, 70s and 80s."

During the sentencing hearing, the victim's pre-recorded statement was played for the court where she spoke about the ripple effects Raygor's harm on her has had on the community. Before the attack, the woman said she walked with a loving heart and would often lend a helping hand, however since that night she has become on edge and worried for her safety.

"That is the sad reality of trauma," the woman said. "How we as humans can impact not just one person but our impact on that one person continues to have a ripple effect on to others."

The woman said the impact of the attack has been exhausting to handle but she has remained resilient for all the of the victims who aren't able to speak up.

"Most people sit with these traumas without getting any kind of justice," the woman said. "I'm sitting here for every one of those people."

Boulder District Judge Keith Collins commended the woman for her resiliency, saying that she was one of the most impressive individuals he's ever seen in a courtroom.

"She absolutely refused to relent to the terror and still is and I find it inspiring," Collins said.

Before sentencing Collins also heard from Raygor's brother Jason Raygor Sr., who apologized to the victim before speaking to his brother's childhood and character. Jason Raygor explained that his brother was beaten by his parents, sexually assaulted, told by his mother to kill himself before developing onset schizophrenic issues into early adulthood while facing homelessness.

"He has a debt to pay. He's going to have to accept responsibility for his actions but please don't kill him, please don't take his life," Jason Raygor said. "Give him some form of hope and maybe finish his life with some type of normalcy."

Collins said the reason he sentenced Raygor to 40 years to life rather than 48 to life is due to some of the mitigating factors addressed by the defense attorneys and Raygor's brother.

"A lot of his life was out of his control," Collins said. "Mr. Raygor is a product of both nature and nurture."

Shortly after, Collins said it was extraordinarily alarming that when Raygor saw the victim he didn't decide to flee the scene of the burglary but rather looked and her and said "I'm going to (expletive) rape you."

"That is what happened in that moment," Collins said. "It's hard to find that was due to paranoia and delusions."

Raygor declined the opportunity to address the court during sentencing.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder police dispatchers received a 911 call at 3 a.m. July 5, 2021. Upon arrival, officers said the woman was wearing only a tank top, had a swollen left eye, a bloody mouth and several abrasions.

The woman told police at about 3 a.m., she heard a loud sound and woke up to find a man inside the building. The woman said the man then attacked her, was able to pull off her shorts and underwear and digitally penetrated her. She said he also hit her in the face about five times. The woman was able to activate the emergency function on her phone to dial 911 before the man threw it away, and she was also able to gouge at his eyes with her thumbs.

The woman confirmed Raygor was the man who attacked her when she viewed him from the back of a patrol car.

The location of the incident was redacted in the affidavit.

Online court records show Raygor was on parole for a 2018 felony menacing conviction at the time of the incident.