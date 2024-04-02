Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegal gun possession tied to reported meth sale

Apr. 2—Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An Albert Lea man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for ineligibly possessing a firearm stemming from a case involving alleged methamphetamine sales to an informant in July 2023.

Matthew John Peterson, 48, initially faced one count of first-degree meth sales for reportedly selling a combined 31.1 grams of meth on two separate occasions to the informant, as well as one count of ineligible possession of a firearm after a search warrant was conducted at his home in September.

Peterson had previous conviction of felony threats of violence and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

As part of a plea agreement, Peterson pleaded guilty to the firearm charge, and the drug sales charge was dismissed.

Peterson will receive credit for 197 days already served in the Freeborn County jail.

As part of the plea agreement, Peterson also pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in a separate case and was sentenced to two years in prison in the case, which will be served concurrently with the other file.