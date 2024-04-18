Man Sentenced to 47 Years to Life for Kidnapping Girl

TechCrunch

As India kicks off the world's biggest election, which starts on April 19 and runs through June 1, the electoral landscape is overshadowed by misinformation. The country -- which has more than 830 million internet users and is home to the largest user base for social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram -- is already at the highest risk of misinformation and disinformation, according to the World Economic Forum. Misinformation is not just a problem for election fairness -- it can have deadly effects, including violence on the ground and increase hatred for minorities.