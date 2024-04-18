Man Sentenced to 47 Years to Life for Kidnapping Girl
In a hushed courtroom, a prosecutor read a heart-wrenching statement written by a 9-year-old kidnapping victim. Her simple yet powerful words were directed at her kidnapper's sentencing. The little girl was riding her bike in an upstate New York campground when she went missing. Her kidnapper delivered a ransom note demanding $50,000. The fingerprints on the note led authorities to Craig Ross Jr. He was sentenced to 47 years to life behind bars.