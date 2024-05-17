Man sentenced to 45 years in Indiana Department of Correction for 2022 Indy murder

INDIANAPOLIS — A man charged in a 2022 robbery that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man was sentenced to 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction on Friday.

Stephen Cartwright, 44, of Warsaw, Indiana pleaded guilty in April to the murder of Medhat Saad. Indianapolis police found Saad with gunshot wounds at a home in the northwest side of the city.

According to court records, Madison Fowler, Cartwright's alleged accomplice, told police they were planning to rob the home in the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. Fowler also confirmed that the people shown in the Ring doorbell footage from the home were her and Cartwright.

In the footage, Cartwright could be seen had a unique tattoo on his arm and was carrying a firearm.

Fowler's jury trial is set to begin on Aug. 26. She has been charged with murder, two counts of burglary and two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2022 Indianapolis murder