Man sentenced to 30 years in 2021 shooting of Southport High student

A man charged in the fatal shooting of a Southport High School student outside a gas station in 2021 has been sentenced to 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to court records.

A murder charge filed against Tyrese Roberts in the case was dropped, and he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter as part of a deal with prosecutors Thursday.

Previous coverage: Southport High School student was shot over 'beef' involving ex-girlfriend, docs indicate

According to court records, the shooting arose over ongoing “beef” between Roberts and the deceased, 17-year-old Jack Sumner, because the teen used to date Roberts’ girlfriend. The pair began to argue in the parking lot of a gas station in the 3600 block of South Keystone Avenue when Roberts pulled a gun and shot Sumner.

Surveillance footage corroborated accounts provided by witnesses at the gas station, police said in court records.

