Man sentenced to 30 days in jail after bringing firearms twice to Wisconsin's state Capitol

The man accused of bringing firearms twice to the Wisconsin state Capitol to confront Gov. Tony Evers last year has been sentenced to serve 30 days in the Dane County Jail for one misdemeanor charge, according to Wisconsin online court records.

Joshua Pleasnick, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of carrying a firearm in a public building on May 24. He will serve 27 days in jail due to time served, records show.

Pleasnick's lawyer Michael Covey did not immediately respond to the Journal Sentinel's request for comment. Covey originally told the media that Pleasnick had "absolutely no intent" of using the guns or collapsible baton he brought to the Capitol.

Pleasnick went to the state Capitol shirtless and wearing a holstered handgun demanding to see Evers on Oct. 4. He said he went to speak to the governor about domestic abuse toward men, the criminal compaint says.

Pleasnick, who is also known as "Taco," approached the security desk and demanded to speak to Evers. Police arrested Pleasnick for openly carrying a firearm inside the Capitol building and was later released that same day.

Pleasnick returned to the Capitol later that day around 9 p.m. with an assault-style rifle after posting bail at the Dane County Jail. He demanded to see the governor again and was taken into custody.

Pleasnick was released on a $500 signature bond and was banned from the Capitol Square, Cambridge Road in Maple Bluff and being within 1,000 feet of Evers or his family. Pleasnick was also prohibited from possessing any type of dangerous weapons.

He currently lives in Memphis, Tennessee, court records show.

Contact Adrienne Davis at amdavis@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @AdriReportss.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Man sentenced for bringing guns to Wisconsin state Capitol