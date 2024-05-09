Man sentenced 27 years in prison for New Year’s Eve machete attack in Times Square

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Trevor Bickford, the man who attacked NYPD officers with a machete in Times Square on New Year’s Eve in 2022, has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, authorities said Thursday.

Bickford, a 20-year-old from Maine, traveled to New York City to carry out the premeditated attack on the evening of Dec. 31, 2022, according to the United States Department of Justice.

“Inspired by radical Islamic extremism, Trevor Bickford brutally attacked three NYPD officers who were just doing their jobs by protecting the public during the Times Square New Year’s Eve festivities,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “Thankfully, one officer’s quick-thinking actions stopped the defendant’s attack while minimizing risk to the innocent bystanders who easily might have become additional victims of the defendant’s heinous violence.”

