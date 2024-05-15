Man sentenced for 2023 deadly shooting in KCK’s Strawberry Hill neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A 38-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is sentenced for the June 2023 deadly shooting of 34-year-old Thomas Wheeler.

Mahir Alihodzic was sentenced Wednesday in Wyandotte County court to five years and one month with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

FBI is searching for a U.S. bank robbery suspect in North Kansas City

He was taken into custody in August of 2023 by U.S. Marshals and Kansas City, Kansas police officers and charged with second-degree murder.

The shooting took place just before 9:30 p.m. on June 5, 2023 near N. 5th Street and Elizabeth Avenue in the KCK’s Strawberry Hill neighborhood.

View the latest Weather Alerts in the Kansas City region on FOX4

Officers found a man, later identified as Wheeler, with gunshot wounds lying in the alley. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.