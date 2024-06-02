Man sentenced in 2022 double homicide shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced May 14 in connection with a double homicide that occurred in January 2022.

According to Travis County court documents, 22-year-old Edgar Barahona was found guilty by a jury of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to 35 years for each charge.

A week before his sentencing, Barahona pleaded not guilty to each of the murder charges.

Barahona was sentenced in connection with the deaths of 26-year-old Juan Carlos Villatoro and 28-year-old Heliodoro Flores, which occurred near Ojos Locos Sports Cantina in north Austin.

Toward his sentence, Barahona received a jail credit of 842 days.

