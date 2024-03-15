Man sentenced in 2018 brutal murder

A man pleaded guilty Thursday for a brutal murder that happened during the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018, inside a northwest Charlotte, police said.

Carlton Hancock, 52, entered the guilty plea of second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon as jury selection was underway.

Hancock, 52, attacked Brian Scott Carriker with a hammer, his fists, and/or feet, before stabbing him multiple times in the neck, officials said. Carriker was a guest at the home on Tinnin Avenue.

The suspect drove off after that.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Crimes Apprehension Team apprehended Hancock in High Point later that evening.

A judge sentenced Hancock to more than 30 years in prison for the murder.

Neighbors told Channel 9 that they could still recall the brutal crime.

“You know, beat to death like that. And it just like it shattered me for a while just to know that someone could go in and do that just out of pure hatred,” neighbor Lula Jones said.

Jones said the tone of the neighborhood changed after the incident.

“It became more vigilant of that, you know, surrounding you. Making sure that we are taken care of and that we are looking after each other. Making sure nothing like that occurs again.” Jones explained.

She said not only did the sentence give closure to those still in the neighborhood but also to Carriker’s family as well.

“Feel good, because at least we know that one particular is, you know, it’s no more out here roaming the streets. And I’m quite sure the family does too,” Jones said.

