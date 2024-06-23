Man sentenced to 20 years in state prison for Falls sex attack

Jun. 23—LOCKPORT — A man accused of sexually assaulting a Falls woman in November has been sentenced to serve 20 years in state prison.

The sentence was handed down Friday to Duvan A. Berrio-Hernandez, no permanent address, by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek. Berrio-Hernandez had previously pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree criminal sex act in connection with an attack that took place Nov. 5.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said Berrio-Hernandez spotted the victim and "began to follow her and then lewdly exposed himself to her."

The victim reportedly attempted to scream for help or flag down passers-by, but no one stopped. Investigators said Berrio-Hernandez "chased (the victim) down, tackled her to the ground, and sexually assaulted her."

While the assault took place, Berrio-Hernandez reportedly threatened the victim with a knife.

"What happened to this young woman was quite simply the realization of her worst nightmare," Seaman said after the sentencing. "This individual was illegally in this country. I do not know the details of his arriving in the United States or Niagara Falls, but he clearly poses the most extreme risk to our community."

Seaman praised Wojtaszek for her sentence.

"He will now be imprisoned here for the next 20 years for his despicable crime," Seaman said. "And then hopefully deported."