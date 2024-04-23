Man sentenced to 20 years in shooting of two teens during Fort Worth drug deal

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in a Fort Worth shooting during a drug deal that injured a teen and killed another victim, Tarrant County District Attorney Phil Sorrells said Tuesday.

Samuel Antonio Camarillo, 20, pleaded guilty to murder.

On the evening of Feb. 22, 2022, Alberto Rodriguez Paredones, 18, and another teen were at Buck Sansom Park, in the 3600 block of Sansom Park Drive, when they were shot, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers discovered that four suspects in an SUV were meeting with Rodriguez Paredones and the teen for a marijuana deal when the suspects robbed them at gunpoint and fired at them, the district attorney’s office said in a statement on social media.

Camarillo was the suspect who arranged the drug deal via social media, the post says.

Rodriguez Paredones was pronounced dead at the scene and other teenage victim was taken to a hospital.

Two other suspects were arrested in the case, according to court records. One is awaiting trial as a juvenile. The other, 17-year-old Edinson Funes, is being tried as an adult, court records show. His trial is scheduled for May.