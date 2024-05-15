Man sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole for molesting girl in Cobb County

A man who pleaded guilty to child molestation has been sentenced to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Mendez Mariojorge Galindo, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation, rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, and aggravated sexual battery.

On June 20, 2022 Cobb County police began investigation a report of child molestation made by the victim’s mother.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The girl, under the age of 16, said she had been repeatedly molested by Galindo between August 1, 2019 and June 10, 2022.

She first told her sister, who then told her mother, who then contacted police.

The girl was immediately taken to the hospital and referred to Safepath Children’s Advocacy Center.

There she underwent a physical examination and a forensic interview.

Police determined that Galindo was the person who molested her.

On June 13, 2022, he was arrested.

On May 13, 2024, Galindo pleaded guilty to all charges before trial was set to begin.

A judge sentenced him to 20 years in prison without parole, followed by life on probation.

“We commend the bravery of the victim and her family for coming forward and seeking justice. Our office remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community,” Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: