Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting Arizona DPS officer in 2023

The man convicted of shooting an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer in May 2023 was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced.

Howard Lamar Johnson III, who was 34 at the time, fled the scene of an accident in north Phoenix on May 30, 2023.

When a DPS trooper stopped him and attempted to arrest Johnson, he fired several shots and severely injured the trooper before the trooper returned fire.

The trooper was taken to a hospital where he recovered after a brief stay.

Read more on the incident: Suspect in shooting of DPS trooper identified by Phoenix police

According to county prosecutors, Johnson held multiple felony convictions at the time of the incident and was prohibited from possessing a gun.

A Maricopa County Attorney's Office policy requires prosecutors to seek a term when a convicted felon is found in possession of a deadly weapon.

In May 2023, he was charged with aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons, according to Phoenix police.

Johnson pled guilty to the aggravated assault charge on May 9, 2024, the county prosecutor's office said in a statement and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

“This is a dangerous criminal who shouldn’t have had a gun on him, yet he did,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Through this policy, we ensure the public that there are severe consequences for those who unlawfully possess a weapon and pose a threat to our community.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man receives 20-year prison sentence for 2023 shooting of Arizona DPS officer