Man sentenced to 20 years in prison after traveling to NC for sex acts with young child in sting operation

HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Arkansas man was sentenced to two decades in prison after a sting operation in North Carolina, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Court documents revealed that Cannon Earl Kress, 50, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, started a Kik group chat in 2022 where members posted child pornographic material and discussed their sexual interest in children.

An undercover investigator infiltrated the group chat and saved evidence of child pornographic material that was uploaded by Kress.

The investigator also privately messaged Kress on Kik and Kress “expressed interest in engaging in illicit sexual acts with a five-year-old,” and agreed to meet the investigator in North Carolina “for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with the child.”

On Nov. 2, 2022, Kress came to Hickory and law enforcement was waiting at the pre-arranged location where they arrested him. His phone was seized and child pornographic material was discovered on the device.

On Oct. 10, 2023, Kress pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography.

On Thursday, the court granted the U.S. Attorney’s Office request and sentenced Kress to the maximum penalty of 20 years. He was also ordered to pay $18,000 in assessments and restitution.

Kress will be subjected to a lifetime of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

