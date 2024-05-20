Man sentenced to 20 years for 2021 White Oak murder

WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – Brandon Gilliam, 42, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to the 2021 murder of Steve McDowell.

Woman pleads guilty to 2021 murder of an elderly White Oak man

Gilliam’s sentence comes only weeks after Regina Massie, 40, also pleaded guilty in connection to McDowell’s murder. Case records revealed that Gilliam and Massie were hired by McDowell to fix his truck but then he discovered money was missing from the truck.

Massie reportedly told investigators that Gilliam hit McDowell in the head with a foot-long pipe after he was confronted about the money missing from McDowell’s truck. Gilliam then reportedly tried to suffocate McDowell by covering his mouth and nose.

Massie also quoted Gilliam as saying “McDowell should not have died over $35.”

Gilliam’s 20-year sentence started on Monday.

