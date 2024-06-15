Man sentenced to 2 years in prison in connection to deadly May 2022 shooting

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man in Travis County was sentenced to two years in prison in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in May 2022, court documents said.

The shooting happened on May 23, 2022 in the 1800 block of West Slaughter Lane, near Menchaca Road. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene and found a man in his 20s dead. An arrest warrant affidavit identified the man as Jose Alberto Aguirre Castellanos.

Then, two days later, officials arrested Juan Lopez-Espinoza and charged him with murder, according to court documents.

Lopez-Espinoza entered a guilty plea and was convicted on an offense of deadly conduct discharge firearm. Additionally, he is entitled to 738 days of jail credit, according to court documents.

