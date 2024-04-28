Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for death of man he punched near St. Paul light-rail station

A St. Paul man was sentenced to 16 years in prison after a man he punched in the head near the light-rail train platform in downtown St. Paul last summer died of his injuries.

Darren Duffie, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent in November in connection with the death of Richard McFee, 43.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on July 23, officers found McFee unconscious near the light-rail train platform near Fifth and Minnesota streets. He was taken to Regions Hospital where he died of a head injury a few days after.

Investigators found a surveillance camera showing Duffie approaching McFee from behind and hitting him with his fist one time on the side of the head. McFee, of St. Paul, fell to the ground and was unresponsive.

Duffie said he knew McFee and they had previously argued about drugs and money. He said McFee “stabbed” him a few weeks earlier and pointed to a small, older wound on the side of his abdomen. He said he didn’t go to a hospital or seek medical treatment and couldn’t be specific about the date or location of the assault. He told investigators that McFee had recently struck a female friend of his and that’s why he hit McFee in the head from behind, according to the complaint.

At the time, Duffie was on probation for threats of violence and check forgery. He has a prior conviction for third-degree assault.

Related Articles