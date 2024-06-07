Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for Halloween 2023 armed robbery in Pueblo West

A Pueblo County man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence for robbery and aggravated menacing with a deadly weapon for a home invasion last Halloween, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Cody Martinez-Greenway, 32, was sentenced on April 18 by Judge Allison Ernst to 15 years in the Department of Corrections, with a three-year term of parole upon release.

The sentencing came immediately after Martinez-Greenway pleaded guilty to robbery and aggravated menacing in exchange for all the other charges against him being dropped.

He was originally charged with kidnapping, robbery/aggravated menacing, burglary, theft, and criminal possession of a financial device.

The charges against Martinez-Greenway stem from an incident on Oct. 31, 2023, when a Pueblo West resident reported that two men broke into his home and robbed him at gunpoint.

The PCSO's communication center reported that the suspects left the vehicle in a white truck with a "club cab" — meaning a front and back seat but only two doors — headed northbound.

Deputies were also told that one of the suspects was wearing a yellow hoodie and a mask while the other wore all-black clothing and a mask.

Dispatchers also told deputies that the suspects took from the victim $1,200 in cash, a set of keys, including the victim's vehicle key, his wallet, and his cell phone.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim told officers that he recognized one of the suspects as Martinez-Greenway.

The victim told deputies that two men had knocked on his door the morning of Oct. 31. The two men asked if they could do landscaping for the victim and were told by the victim that he could not afford it. The two then pushed him inside the residence, pointed a handgun at him, and took everything in his pockets including the aforementioned items. The estimated total value of the stolen items was $1,422.

The two men then pushed the victim into a back bedroom and attempted to tie him up with a yellow cord, but the victim told them that he did not want to be tied up and to "go ahead and shoot him," at which point the two stopped trying to tie him up and left the residence.

On Nov. 1, the victim reported a charge on his cards at a local business. Surveillance video from the business showed Martinez-Greenway, who deputies identified through booking photos in an unrelated case,

Martinez-Greenway was located at the Rodeway Inn, which has since been shut down following a police raid due to crime in the area.

He was taken into custody without incident. Martinez-Greenway said he was unable to name his accomplice, aside from providing detectives with a nickname. The PCSO was never able to identify the other suspect, according to department spokesperson Gayle Perez.

