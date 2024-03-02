Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for Spokane Valley fatal shooting

Mar. 1—A judge sentenced a 32-year-old man to 15 years in prison for shooting and killing 28-year-old Destin Cooper in 2021 at a Spokane Valley party.

Zachary McGlocklin pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and three counts of second-degree assault Feb. 21. Spokane County Superior Court Judge Rachelle Anderson issued the 180-month sentence after the plea.

McGlocklin shot Cooper at a Thanksgiving party that went into the early morning hours of Nov. 26, 2021.

Cooper and a group of friends showed up to McGlocklin's home on South Evergreen Road. McGlocklin and his friends had "dropped acid" and used cocaine during the night, according to witnesses.

At one point, McGlocklin left and returned with a handgun, witnesses said. He started shooting and didn't seem to be aiming at anyone in particular, they said. Cooper died at the scene.

McGlocklin told police Cooper had shot at him, but he never actually saw the gun, according to court documents.