Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for starting deadly fire at Butch's Bar in Door County

STURGEON BAY – At his sentencing hearing Friday afternoon, a Sturgeon Bay man convicted of reckless homicide for starting the fire at Butch's Bar and its upstairs apartments that killed two people in 2022 claimed he does not believe he was responsible for the flames.

Anthony Gonzalez, 60, was found guilty at a jury trial in January of two counts of second-degree reckless homicide and five counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety for starting the fire at 112 S. Third Ave. in Sturgeon Bay in the early morning hours of Feb. 22, 2022.

Two tenants of the apartments above the bar, Victor Jurss and Gary Heise, died in the fire. Another tenant, who was halfway out a second-floor apartment window when fire crews arrived, had to be treated at the Milwaukee burn center and continues to deal with long-lasting impacts of his injuries.

At the trial, Gonzalez did not deny that he started the fire — which he told investigators on the day of the fire that he accidentally did, while attempting to refill a butane lighter and light a cigarette. Instead, Gonzalez's defense attorney Aileen Henry argued the fire was not a result of criminally reckless actions, but because the building did not have adequate fire safety equipment.

But Gonzalez shared a different opinion at the sentencing.

"I do not believe my fire started Butch's Bar on fire. I don't," Gonzalez said when given the chance to make a statement. "And that's why it makes it hard to me to accept what I'm getting charged with. But I do have remorse."

Door County Judge D. Todd Ehlers pointed out that Gonzalez has blamed others for the fire, including the building's landlord and Sturgeon Bay city officials, and for the conviction, including his attorney and the jury.

"I am concerned about your lack of responsibility and remorse regarding the situation," Ehlers said.

Ehlers sentenced Gonzalez to the recommendation given by Door County District Attorney Colleen Nordin: 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision.

With over 800 days credit from sitting in Door County Jail during court proceedings, Gonzalez will be in prison until he is about 73 years old.

At the sentencing, two siblings of Jurrs read victim impact statements, describing the pain of losing their brother in such a tragic way.

"The hardest thing I've ever done in my life — and I served 14 years in the military, two wars — was tell our mom that her son was dead. I don't wish that upon anybody," Jurrs' brother said.

Jurrs' sister said their mother was in a nursing home, and died in July, before the case concluded.

"The only solace I get out of this is that my mom and Vic are in heaven together," Jurrs' brother said.

A letter written by Gonzalez's sister was also read at the sentencing, describing Gonzalez's difficult upbringing and attesting to his character.

During his statement to the court, Gonzalez also apologized to the families of the victims.

"Victor was my friend. He was my next-door neighbor, I mean, he gave me rides to work whenever my car wouldn't start," Gonzalez said. "He was always there for me. He was a good man. ... It wrecks me to know that he lost his life. And for the kids that lost their father, I don't know what to say, but I'm so sorry."

Gonzalez finished his statement with a verbal jab to the district attorney.

"And Miss Nordin, you don't know me at all."

Ehlers said "in spite of" Gonzalez's expression of remorse at the sentencing, Ehlers believes Gonzalez is not taking responsibility for the horrors he caused.

"Two people undoubtedly suffered a frightening and horrible death," Ehlers said. "We all, those of us that were here for the trial, saw the flames coming out of that building. I can't imagine a more horrific way to die."

Ehlers noted that Gonzalez told the pre-sentence investigation writer he put out the fire he started on his mattress, then noticed a second electrical fire he believed to be caused by a blown fuse. Ehlers said that was the first time he had heard Gonzalez mention a second fire.

"This strikes me, and I can only reach one conclusion, as another effort to deflect your responsibility from yourself. And I find that offensive," Ehlers said.

The courtroom was filled with close to two dozen family, friends and community members. Ehlers told loved ones of the victims he hoped the conclusion of Gonzalez's case could help them find a sense of peace.

"I am hoping and praying on behalf of all of you that with this sentencing today and the end of this criminal case, that it'll allow you to move on with your lives. I mean, your lives will never be the same, I'm not naive enough to think that," Ehlers said.

