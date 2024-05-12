Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for fatal Rockford crash

A man was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison for a 2021 crash that killed a Rockford man and injured two children.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney's office, Devonte Flint, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence involving death and aggravated reckless driving and was sentenced Friday.

The charges against Flint stem from an April 25, 2021, crash at Ninth Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford that took place moments after police attempted to pull over Flint, first at Whitman and Church streets and then again at Brooke Road and Ninth Street where officers deployed stop sticks.

According to police, Flint did not slow down or pull over after driving over the stop sticks at Brooke Road and Ninth Street and entered the intersection of Harrison and Ninth on a red light traveling about 90 mph.

Flint's vehicle struck a truck being driven by Raymond Jackson, 43, of Rockford. Two children, ages 2 and 12, also were in the truck when it was hit. Jackson was taken to a Rockford hospital where he died.

Flint was sentenced to 14 years for aggravated driving under the influence involving death and 3 years foraggravated reckless driving. The sentences will be served concurrently, and Flint must serve at least 85% of his 14-year sentence. He also will be on mandatory supervised release for two years after he is released from prison.

Flint also pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm for separate offenses that occurred in 2018.

Delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm are class 2 felonies, each punishable by 3 to 7 years in prison. Flint was sentenced to two 6-year terms in prison for those charges, which will run concurrently with his other sentences.

