Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting that left victim paralyzed

Jun. 25—A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 13 years in prison Tuesday for his part in a Logan Neighborhood shooting that left one man paralyzed.

Ryan Shaules pleaded guilty to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon last month for the May 2023 shooting.

The plea agreement included a resolution for three other cases where he was charged with possessing drugs with the intent to sell and possession of an illegal firearm.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Dean Chuang followed the agreement when he sentenced Shaules to 13 years in prison Tuesday.

Deputy Prosecutor Paul Alexander said the agreement avoids a host of trial issues because the victim in the case, Cameron Trevino, refused to be involved in the criminal justice process. Other witnesses also declined to cooperate, he said.

Shaules is set to plead guilty and be sentenced in the other cases next month. The delay is to allow Shaules to get married in the Spokane County Jail before being moved to prison.

"Mistakes do happen," Shaules said. "I hope not to be defined by my mistakes."

Police responded May 27, 2023, to the Gonzaga Family Haven apartment complex on Nevada Street and North Foothills Drive, according to records.

Video surveillance showed three males leaving an apartment unit and approaching Trevino's car. The driver of a silver Ford Mustang also got out of the Mustang and approached the car.

It appeared an argument ensued while all four males were standing at the car, according to the surveillance footage. The video showed two of the four males shooting into the driver's side window of the car, documents say.

All four of the males ran back to the Mustang and drove away, surveillance showed.

One witness said the men approaching the victim's vehicle yelled at him about owing them money.

The victim told police, "Ryan Shaules," shot him.

The other people involved included Shaules' teenage son Giovanni, who pleaded guilty to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon last year and was sentenced to nine years in prison. A younger teenage boy was also charged in the shooting.

"This is pretty much an assassination attempt," Chuang said before sentencing Shaules.

He is set to spend 156 months in prison followed by 36 months of probation.

Reporter Garrett Cabeza contributed to this story.