Man sentenced to 100 years in prison for federal child porn crimes; state child rape case ongoing

A Springfield man who pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges has been sentenced to prison.

Marcus Davis, 34, was sentenced to 100 years in prison this week.

From January 2022 to October 2023, Davis sexually abused children and documented the abuse on video, according to the United States Department of Justice. He then published the videos on a child pornography website.

He was arrested during a Secret Service raid in October 2023, according to federal court documents. News Center 7 was on the scene during the raid.

“Davis’s sexual abuse is among the most abhorrent acts that one can perpetrate against a child. If his behavior against the victims wasn’t bad enough, he chose to record his sexual abuse against them,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said.

Davis pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography and two counts of distributing child pornography in February.

“This sentence will forever protect the community from future harm committed by Davis,” Parker said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Davis is also facing a criminal case in Clark County Common Pleas Court after being accused of raping an infant child and a two-year-old child. He was indicted on four counts of rape in March.

New Center 7 was in Clark County Common Pleas Court for his arraignment in March. There, Clark County Assistant Prosecutor Alice DeWine called Davis’ case “possibly the most heinous case that [she’s] seen in a long time.”

His trial in Clark County is currently set to begin next week.











