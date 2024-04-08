Man sentenced to 10 years for a mysterious Webster County death in 2016

The man who was arrested and charged in the mysterious death of 51-year-old Donald E. Preston in 2016, has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Preston's body was found in a Webster County soybean field on Dec. 26, 2016. His death had been unsolved for more than six years until 2023, when Christopher Todd Johnson, 50, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Johnson previously served five years in federal prison in connection with a guilty plea to a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was charged with Preston's death upon his release in February 2023.

According to court documents, Johnson pleaded guilty on Jan. 26. He faces up to 10 years in prison. He also will owe $150,000 in damages to the victim's estate.

Kyle Werner is a reporter with the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Christopher Todd Johnson pleads guilty and sentenced for 2016 killing