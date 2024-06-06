Man sentenced to 10 years for child porn

U.S. District Judge Gretchen Lund sentenced a 63-year-old man Thursday to 10 years in prison for child porn.

James Venable, 63, of Attica, Indiana, pleaded guilty in February to possession of child pornography in the U.S. District Court in Hammond, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson. The sentence was set out under the agreement.

He will also serve five years on supervised release and pay $8,000 to the victims.

Venable was indicted for having pictures and videos of children under 12 on Sept. 13, 2022, filings show.

He accepted responsibility with the plea, his defense lawyer Peter Boyles wrote in documents.

He has a prior conviction for child porn in Hendricks County, Indiana, in 2015.

U.S. Attorney Emily Morgan prosecuted.

