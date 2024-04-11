Man sentence to 23 years in prison for Greenville County murder in 2020

A Greenville man was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter for a murder that occurred in Greenville County in 2020.

Lee Nathaniel Washington Jr., 33, was sentenced for the murder of George Adam Slade, 45.

According to previous reporting by the Greenville News, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to McGarity Street in Greenville County after reports someone had been shot on June 13, 2020. Slade was found at the location and transported to Greenville Memorial hospital. He died less than an hour later.

Washington Jr. was charged a day later in connection with murder, according to prior reporting. He was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted person.

Rachel Kepley with the Greenville County Public Defender’s Office, who represented Washington in the case, did not wish to comment on the sentencing when contacted by the News.

Terry Benjamin II covers public safety and breaking news for The Greenville News

