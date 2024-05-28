Man selling Chevy Malibu carjacked during test drive by Brooklyn gunman posing as buyer

A man looking to sell his Chevy Malibu was carjacked during a test drive by a Brooklyn gunman posing as a prospective buyer, cops said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old victim met up with the would-be buyer on Chester St. near Minna St. in Kensington, a block away from Green-Wood Cemetery, about 4:30 p.m. Monday, cops said.

The victim agreed to allow the stranger a test drive and the two rolled off together in the 2011 Chevy Malibu, cops said.

When they reached Chester St. and Tehama St., two blocks from where they met, the gunman stopped the car, pulled a gun and ordered the victim out of the vehicle, cops said.

The victim did as he was told and watched the crook zip off with his ride, heading toward Fort Hamilton Parkway.

The crook has not been caught and the car has not been recovered.

The robbery comes as police hunt a robbery crew using Facebook Marketplace to meet and mug eager car buyers carrying thousands of dollars.

That crew is responsible for at least eight robberies in the Bronx and Queens, police said. The crooks have used a gun, knife, metal bat and a club with nails sticking out to intimidate their victims.

Over the past two months, the bandits used Facebook Marketplace to advertise a vehicle for sale, investigators said. On six occasions, they arranged to meet up with someone looking to purchase their vehicle but instead robbed the buyer of the cash earmarked for the auto.

The crew have stolen about $27,000 cash during the heists as well as two cars belonging to their victims, cops said.

The crooks are also wanted for swiping a 26-year-old woman’s car they found unoccupied and running off the Cross Bronx Expressway near Olmstead Ave. in Parkchester on Dec. 29.