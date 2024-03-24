Man seen carrying severed leg after train kills pedestrian, California cops say

A man carried a severed leg away from a horrific train collision with a pedestrian, who died, California sheriff’s officials told news outlets.

A train struck a person, killing them, at an Amtrak station in the 700 block of G Street in Wasco around 8 a.m. Friday, March 22, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office told KBAK.

A short time later, a 27-year-old man was seen carrying a severed human leg from the crash nearby, deputies told KGET.

Deputies arrested him on a charge of removing human body parts from an area that is not a cemetery without law enforcement approval, KERO reported.

Video posted on social media reportedly showed the man carrying the severed leg.

An investigation into the incident continues, sheriff’s officials said.

Wasco is about a 30-mile drive northwest of Bakersfield.

