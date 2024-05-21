‘A man for all seasons’: André Bernier excited for next chapter

CLEVELAND (WJW) – André Bernier stopped by FOX 8 This Morning on Monday for a trip down memory lane.

Last month, the legendary meteorologist announced he was retiring after more than 36 years.

“I don’t like that word ‘retire,’ but I like ‘new chapter,’” he shared on FOX 8. “It’s been an interesting journey because when I signed my last contract back in January of last year, I decided I wasn’t going to call it a countdown. I was going to call it a mile marker, because it’s a mile marker to a new canvas. So on Wednesday, I’ll have a new blank canvas to start painting something new.”

Watch André Bernier’s retirement announcement

Bernier started at WJW-TV in 1988.

He said the weather bug bit him early in life.

“There was never a time when I wasn’t interested in weather, even as a 2-, 3-year-old kid,” he said.

“My fingers will always be in the weather pudding.”

Courtesy: André Bernier

Courtesy: André Bernier

Courtesy: André Bernier

Courtesy: André Bernier

Courtesy: André Bernier

Courtesy: André Bernier

Courtesy: André Bernier

Courtesy: André Bernier

Courtesy: André Bernier

Courtesy: André Bernier

Courtesy: André Bernier

Bernier’s last day is Wednesday, May 22, 2024, which also happens to be his birthday.

“I can’t wait to get this new canvas. I don’t know what I’m going to paint first!” he exclaimed.

The FOX 8 Morning Team took a trip down memory lane with Bernier with photos and video clips and even his iconic weather commercial, “A man for all seasons.”

‘Cancer survivor:’ Wayne Dawson returns to FOX 8

You can watch the highlights in the video above.

Bernier was surprised on the set with breakfast from one of his favorite Northeast Ohio restaurants, the Rise and Dine Café in Chesterland.

Click here for hours, menu and location.

Join us for André’s last forecast on FOX 8 at 6 on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.