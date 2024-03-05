Man searches ‘countless miles’ for trophy fish — and earns ‘master angler’ title

A Maryland angler was on an important mission: find a large chain pickerel and catch it.

Rashan Hunt searched and searched for the species, catching “lots of fish that didn’t make the cut,” he told Maryland Department of Natural Resources officials. Then, after five casts on the Loch Raven Reservoir on Feb. 26, he found the fish he was looking for.

The Sparrows Point resident reeled in a 24-inch chain pickerel, which is a freshwater fish part of the pike family, according to the department’s March 5 news release. The catch meant more to Hunt than just pulling up a big fish — it earned him a Master Angler Milestone Award in Maryland, officials said.

The Master Angler title is considered the highest award for the FishMaryland program, according to officials. It requires an angler to catch 10 different, trophy-size fish, including freshwater and saltwater fish, in Maryland, officials said.

“The chain pickerel for some reason has been one of the hardest fish for me,” the military veteran told officials. “I spent countless miles and hours on kayak and fished from the shore at multiple locations throughout Maryland waterways.”

The catches that officials say qualified him for the title were:

A 34.5-inch northern snakehead

A 50.5-inch blue catfish

A 21.5-inch largemouth bass

A 32.5-inch common carp

A 30.5-inch channel catfish

A 45-inch striped bass

A 14-inch yellow perch

An 18-inch hickory shad

A 15-inch crappie

A 24-inch chain pickerel

Hunt, who moved to Maryland in 2011 from New Jersey, became the sixth recipient of the Master Angler award since the program started in 2019, according to the department. One person earned the title in 2019, and the other four winners before Hunt were named “Master Anglers” in 2023, according to FishMaryland.

The U.S. Department of the Army employee is also a member of the Legion of Anglers, where he spends time helping organize fishing tournaments and trash pick-up events, officials said. He told officials he has “fished all over the world catching various species.”

“Fishing is my therapy and is good for mental health and well-being,” Hunt said in the release.

The Loch Raven Reservoir is about 20 miles northeast of Baltimore.

