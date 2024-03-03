Man on scooter hit by vehicle, in critical condition

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man on a scooter crashed into a vehicle Sunday afternoon near Douglas Avenue and Southwest 89th Street in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Police said that a man on a scooter lost control and was hit by a vehicle around 5 p.m.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > Governor Stitt responds to massive Oklahoma fires >

Officials reported that the driver stayed on the scene and was cooperating with police.

Man on scooter hit by vehicle. {KFOR}

They said that the man on the scooter was in “extremely critical condition” and was taken to OU Medical Center.

Officials blocked off 89th Street for a while, it has since reopened.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.