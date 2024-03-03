Man on scooter hit by vehicle, in critical condition
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man on a scooter crashed into a vehicle Sunday afternoon near Douglas Avenue and Southwest 89th Street in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Police said that a man on a scooter lost control and was hit by a vehicle around 5 p.m.
Officials reported that the driver stayed on the scene and was cooperating with police.
They said that the man on the scooter was in “extremely critical condition” and was taken to OU Medical Center.
Officials blocked off 89th Street for a while, it has since reopened.
