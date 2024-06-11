Man with schizophrenia found not criminally responsible in Hagerstown double homicide

A man charged with the 2022 murder of a woman and her 4-year-old daughter pleaded guilty Friday in Washington County Circuit Court to their murders, but was found not criminally responsible.

Javon Hines, 23, of no fixed address, was determined to be suffering from schizophrenia and psychosis at the time of the murders, according to a Maryland Department of Health evaluation. Hines entered an insanity plea that commits him to the state health department until officials determine he is not a danger to himself or to others.

However, Hines faces a detainer in Baltimore which takes priority over his impending commitment to the state health department as stated in the plea, Washington County Circuit Court Judge Joseph S. Michael said during the hearing. Because of the other criminal case, Hines will be placed in custody in Baltimore.

Hines will be released into the custody of the state health department following decisions in the Baltimore case.

While Hines was found not criminally responsible for the two Washington County first-degree murders, Michael said there is a possibility Hines might be tried and found criminally responsible in the Baltimore case.

Washington County States Attorney Gina Cirincion said in an interview after the hearing that her office is sorry the victims' families did not receive the outcome they “deserved.”

“This case is so tragic, and the family is so destroyed,” Cirincion said. “We cannot bring these victims back. If we could, we would.”

Elise Wars and her daughter, Khori Ashton, were shot in their sleep on Nov. 14, 2022. They were found dead in the APM Inn & Suites at 431 Dual Highway by two employees entering the room two days later, according to charging documents and Cirincion.

Hines, who was going by the name “Wic," had been dating Wars for a few weeks prior.

Wars had connections to Hagerstown and Baltimore.

Family, friends of Hagerstown double homicide victims address judge

Family and friends of the victims gave written and spoken testimony at the Friday hearing. All nine friends and family members said Elise and her daughter were loving, bright people.

"She brought a light into every room she walked into," said Priscilla Dorsey, Ward's best friend for over 25 years. Dorsey also was Khori's godmother.

Amber Simmons, a friend of Wars, read Cegio Randolph's statement to the judge, saying Hines should get more than just a “slap on the wrist” for the murders.

Many of the family and friends were concerned about safety if Hines was released.

“How do we protect our families if this murderer gets away with it?” Simmons said, reading Randolph’s statement.

“I’m petrified I won’t be protected by the courts,” said Lyric Carrington, 17. Lyric said Khori was like her little sister. “He could harm me or someone else’s little girl.”

Raya Wars, one of Elise Wars' cousins, told the judge she was "shattered" at the loss of Elise and Khori. However, she said she accepted the outcome of the hearing.

"Javon, I forgive you," said Raya Wars as she looked at the judge. "I wholeheartedly forgive you and I hope you take your rehabilitation seriously."

Javon Hines apologizes for murders

For most of the hearing, Hines sat quietly next to his public defender, facing the judge's bench.

Hines, who was on medication during the hearing, gave his own short statement after listening to statements from the victims' family and friends.

“I’d like to apologize for taking the lives of Elise and Khori,” Hines said, reading from a piece of paper as he faced the judge. “My heart bleeds for the victims and their family.”

He called his actions "heinous."

