A man says stray cats are overrunning his neighborhood and putting his service dog at risk

For Brian Kelly, his Jack Russell is more than just his best friend.

“Smallz is the world to me,” Kelly said.

Smallz, the Jack Russell, is Brian Kelly’s constant companion, calming presence, and service dog.

“He’s everything. He’s my 100 percent best friend,” Kelly said.

Kelly is concerned about a new threat in his neighborhood.

“There is an issue with feral cats,” Kelly said “I’ve seen more than 10.”

Kelly worries that his dog may get hurt trying to chase after one of the feral cats. However, he says removing the stray animals has been a headache.

Kelly has gone to Bartow Animal Control for help.

He says they told him they were limited in what they could do.

According to Bartow County Animal Control Policy: Stray cats or “Community Cats” have a special carve-out in the ordinance limiting when they can be impounded.

The document reads that studies have found “community cat populations can be reduced by an effective TNR program, calling for cats to be trapped, sterilized, vaccinated and returned to their original outside home.

“It’s not an even situation. I feel like the cats have more of an even slope,” Kelly said. “I think it is very unequal.”

Bartow County Animal Control was closed when Channel 2 Action News reached out for comment.

