Man says he shot cats with a crossbow around Roswell because his wife is allergic

A Roswell man has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated animal cruelty for injuring and killing feral cats with a crossbow.

On Monday, a Fulton County judge sentenced Elvis Fistik to five years in prison with two to serve. He has no prior history.

Furkids, a no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary, was called to a Roswell neighborhood last February after neighbors complained someone was shooting community cats with arrows and that one was still wandering around with a crossbow bolt in its head.

“The end of the arrow was stuck and lodged in the forehead, right between the eyes. We were astonished that he was alive first and foremost, given the injury he had sustained,” Furkids CEO and founder Samantha Shelton told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Shelter workers named the cat Patrick, given he was rescued on St. Patrick’s Day. He soon underwent surgery.

“We had to sedate him to get it removed. And fortunately, it did not injure the palate of his mouth, and he has made a full recovery. With the exception of maybe just being traumatized by the whole event. No indication he has suffered any permanent brain damage,” said Shelton.

Shelton said she sat in on Fistik’s plea and sentencing hearing.

“He shared yesterday in court that the reason why he did this was his wife was allergic, and that is not an acceptable reason. A lot of people have allergies to animals, but they don’t go around killing them with a bow and arrow,” she said.

Patrick is enjoying his stay at Furkids, which cares for and adopts out dogs and cats. But they say he’s looking forward to a home of his own.

“He is neutered, healthy, and had his vaccines. We believe there is a home out there for him, but until that person comes forward, he loved here and respected,” said Shelton.

Anyone who like to adopt Patrick or another pet can do so here.

