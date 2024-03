A Tennessee dad says it’s a “miracle” his 17-year-old daughter is alive after a horrific car crash. Kevin Mullins’ daughter says she looked down for just a second to change a song that she was listening to when she suddenly crashed into the guard rail. Although the steel rail impaled the vehicle, she escaped the car with only minor injuries. Inside Edition’s Jim Moret spoke with Mullins and his daughter at the crash site.

