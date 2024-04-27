Man says fatal shooting of 18-year-old friend in Miramar was accident, police say

A man fatally shot his 18-year-old friend in Miramar Thursday night in what he says was an accident, according to police.

Jevon Thomas and his friend, who police have not identified, were in the 10700 block of North Preserve Way about 11 p.m. Thursday night when the friend shot Thomas, killing him, Miramar Police Detective Yessenia Diaz said in a media release. The friend stayed on scene when police arrived and told them it was an accident.

Thomas was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, Diaz said. She did not say how the incident occurred.

