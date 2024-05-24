Man runs from critical injury crash over Mother’s Day weekend, police say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man has been charged after he allegedly ran from a critical injury crash over Mother’s Day weekend.

Chase W. Pollock, 40, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of failure to remain at the scene of a crash involving serious injury, one count of speeding, one count of unlawfully driving on the left side of the road, and one count of failure to obey a traffic control device, according to the District Attorney’s office.

The Salt Lake City Police Department started investigating the incident just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Police said they received multiple calls about a crash involving two SUVs at the intersection of 1300 South 2100 East, near the Foothill/Sunnyside neighborhood.

Pollock allegedly drove at high speeds into an intersection and ran a red light. He crashed into an Audi, which “spun several times before coming to a rest in a nearby parking lot,” police said. Pollock’s SUV reportedly traveled an additional 370 feet from the intersection after the crash.

When Pollock’s SUV came to a stop, police said he ran from his car and changed shirts.

Paramedics took both occupants of the Audi to a nearby hospital — although police noted the driver received the most critical injures.

During the course of their investigations, police detectives determined Pollock’s speeds to be 92 miles per hour at impact.

Pollock reportedly remains at a medical facility, and no additional details of this case have been made available.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.



