UPDATE: Man run over, killed after fleeing on foot from traffic stop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 53-year-old man is dead after he tried to flee on foot during a traffic stop resulting in another vehicle striking him on Tuesday afternoon, June 18 along Interstate 10 West near Raynolds, according to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD).

EPPD said that on June 18, the Special Traffic Investigators responded to a crash involving a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed an officer was in the process of conducting a traffic stop when an occupant, Oscar Munoz, 53, exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to EPPD.

EPPD said Munoz refused to comply with verbal commands, continued running and attempted to cross the traffic lanes of I-10 West.

As Munoz attempted to cross I-10 West, he was struck by a vehicle and died on the scene due to his injuries.

EPPD said the main contributing factor in this collision is the pedestrian on the roadway.

This is the 31st traffic fatality of 2024 compared to 35 in 2023, according to EPPD.

