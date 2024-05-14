Man on the run, attempts to kidnap girlfriend in Porterville, deputies say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is on the run in connection with a carjacking and attempting to kidnap his girlfriend in Porterville, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they responded to the Rups Market in the 1500 block of East Springville in Porterville for a carjacking around 2:40 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s officials say they learned the suspect dragged his girlfriend out of the store and forced her into the back of the car. The victim was able to escape unharmed, but the suspect drove off.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

