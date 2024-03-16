Man robs First National Bank in Pittsburgh’s Southside

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Pittsburgh’s Southside in broad daylight.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of E. Carson Street for reports of a robbery happening at the First National Bank just after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

A bank teller told officers that a middle-aged man with a red bandanna demanded $50 and $100 bills after approaching his station. The man made threats and said he had a gun.

The teller said they never saw a gun but said the man pulled up his shirt and showed his waistband, acting like he had a gun.

Surveillance video from the bank shows the suspect driving a 2008 silver Mazda SUV.

Police are still investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh Steelers fans react to news of Kenny Pickett trade to Philadelphia Eagles 2 Rivers Casino employees charged with cheating on table game Primanti Bros. offering deal in exchange for Kenny Pickett jerseys VIDEO:Armed robbery at Pittsburgh beer distributor under investigation DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts