Man robbed of wallet at gunpoint

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a suspect they said robbed a man at gunpoint on the city’s west side.

Police said Saturday that a 43-year-old man was behind a home on the 400 block of Burgess Avenue on Feb. 15 when he was approached by a man brandishing a silver handgun. The suspect then demanded the man’s wallet, which the victim threw on the ground. The suspect picked up the wallet and ran from the scene toward Sullivant Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Squad at 614-645-4665 or Columbus Det. Elizondo at 614-645-3992.

