Man robbed a Macon dollar store at gunpoint, sheriff’s office says. Search underway

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was searching Friday for a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar in Macon, the BCSO said in a press release.

It was reported that a masked man entered the store Thursday and “brandished a firearm, demanding money from the store clerk and patrons,” at 4925 Bloomfield Road around 7:45 p.m., deputies said.

The man took an “undisclosed amount of money,” then fled west on foot near Chambers Road, the media release said.

The suspect was described as a “slender” man in all black clothing, about 5-feet-7-inches to 6 feet tall and weighing about 120 to 160 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured during the “commercial robbery,” deputies said.

The sheriff’s asked anyone with information related to the incident or suspect to call them at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.