Man robbed at gunpoint at Parkway Village tobacco store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for three men who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint at a Parkway Village store.

According to reports, officers responded to 901 Smokey Mart at 2870 South Perkins Road around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

The victim told police that while standing outside the tobacco store, he was approached by three men armed with guns. Two of the men held guns to him while the third went through his pockets, reports say.

Police say the victim ran inside the business for help, but the suspects followed him inside and cornered him.

The victim told police that the suspects began a physical fight with him inside the business, and he attempted to use items throughout the store to defend himself.

Reports say the suspects left the business and went through the victim’s truck parked outside before fleeing the scene.

MPD describes the suspects as the following:

A man, of unknown age, wearing a black face covering, a black hoodie with white writing on the back, which reads “Death Row EST 1991” with light-colored lettering on the left arm, black jeans, and grey or tan Crocs. He is around 5’6″-5’8″ and 150 pounds. He was armed with a white AR-style pistol.

A man, of unknown age, with no facial hair. He was wearing a black hoodie, light grey joggers, and green, black, and white Jordan 4. He is approximately 5’6”-5’7″, and 140 pounds. He was armed with a black unknown handgun.

A man, of unknown age, wearing a black baseball cap, a white hoodie, dark blue jeans with rips on the front with multiple colors, and black and white Jordan 11 Concord shoes. He was approximately 5’5”-5’7”, and 140 pounds. He was armed with a black handgun with an extended magazine.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored, small four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

