Man robbed at gunpoint in front of his home, police say

Police said three men robbed a victim at gunpoint near his home in Ocoee.

Ocoee Police Department said the incident happened on June 14 around 4:30 p.m. on Satin Leaf Circle, where three black men robbed a man.

Officers said the victim pulled into his neighborhood and parked on a road next to his house.

Read: Machete fight: Man riding tricycle on beach gets into fight with another man over flashlight

A man got out of the back passenger seat of the driver’s side and pointed a gun at the victim while taking the victim’s wallet that had $550 in it.

Police said the suspects were described as one man having an afro and another having dreads.

If you have information about the case, contact Detective Huss at jhuss@ocoee.org or 407-905-3160.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.