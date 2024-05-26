Man who robbed Boca credit union gets 20 years in prison

gavel - OK

MIAMI — A Miami man who robbed a Boca Raton credit union in 2023 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a series of robbery attempts on South Florida banks and credit unions.

Keith Bernard Miller, 54, was found guilty by a federal jury and sentenced Thursday for two attempted credit union robberies, one credit union robbery and one bank robbery while on supervised release for a separate case. He will also serve three years of supervised release after completing his sentence, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Miami office said in a news release.

On Sept. 29, Miller entered two credit unions in the Broward County city of Miramar and attempted to rob each one, but was unsuccessful, the department said. He then drove to a credit union in Boca Raton, presented a note demanding money, and stole more than $1,600, the department said.

On Oct. 10, Miller drove to a bank in the western Broward County city of Davie and presented a demand note to a teller, who handed more than $1,300 over to Miller. He was arrested later that day when police found his getaway vehicle, the DOJ said. Officers found draft demand notes and clothing worn during the robberies when they apprehended Miller.

In 2020, Miller had been sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of credit union robbery. Miller also had been previously convicted of multiple robberies, aggravated stalking with a firearm, burglary with assault and battery and felony eluding, among other offenses.

U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman imposed the sentence. The Boca Raton Police Department, along with the Miramar and Miami-Dade police departments, assisted the FBI in investigating the case.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Miami man gets 20 years for series of bank, credit union robberies