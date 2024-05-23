Man robbed, beaten while eating at south St. Louis restaurant

ST. LOUIS – Two suspects allegedly robbed and beat up a man overnight while he was eating at a south St. Louis restaurant.

The situation unfolded around 1:15 a.m. Thursday at The Buttery restaurant in the 3600 block of Grand Boulevard.

A crime summary report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department states that the victim, a 30-year-old man, was eating when one suspect approached him from behind and punched him in the face. The suspect reportedly accused the victim of being involved in a prior incident.

The victim stated that two suspects then held him at gunpoint before they took off with his bag, which contained money and several other items.

The victim suffered swelling to his face, but refused medical attention. He left the restaurant and called police shortly after the robbery.

Police have not disclosed information on any potential arrests at this time. SLMPD is handling the investigation.

