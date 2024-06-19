Man robbed of $100K watch at gunpoint outside Carbone in Greenwich Village

A pair of crooks robbed a man of his $100K watch outside high-end Italian eatery Carbone in Greenwich Village, police and sources said Wednesday.

The 39-year-old victim was outside the trendy restaurant on Thompson St. near Bleecker St. when two men approached him just after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The robbers held a gun to the victim’s chest and demanded he turn over the pricey Patek Philippe watch, police and sources said.

The victim handed over the wrist candy and the men fled north on Thompson St. on a moped, they added.

Cops are still working to track down the thieves.

The victim was not injured in the robbery.